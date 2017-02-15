Ford to invest $200 million in new wind tunnel

Wind tunnel testing shows how the air flows over the 2015 Ford F-150. The Ford wind tunnel facility is in Allen Park. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

Ford said today it will invest $200 million to build a new wind tunnel in Dearborn, giving the automaker a new test facility that will help it design more fuel-efficient cars and trucks.

The Dearborn automaker already has several wind-tunnels around the world, including one in Allen Park, but hasn't significantly upgraded them since the 1990s.

The new wind tunnel will enable the automaker to simulate wind speeds of up to 200 mph. It will also include a climate chamber with temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

“This investment in new world-class test facilities underpins Ford’s ongoing commitment to advance our capabilities to continue to provide our customers with high-quality vehicles,” said Raj Nair, Ford's executive vice president and global product development chief.

Automakers use wind tunnels to test the aerodynamics of their vehicles and to find ways to alter the design to improve fuel economy.

Ford plans to build the new wind tunnel on 13 acres next to Ford’s current Driveability Test Facility in Dearborn. Construction is expected to begin later this year on the complex, which will be capable of simulating real-world driving.

The new wind tunnel will include a new five-belt conveyor system that can replicate real-world drag through a rolling road.

With that system, each wheel gets its own belt. A massive fifth belt runs under the center of the vehicle, allowing air to flow around the entire vehicle.

The investment is in addition to $1.2 billion announced by the automaker last year to update most of its buildings in Dearborn, including its headquarters and its research and development centers.

“"This new wind tunnel facility will not only allow us to test our performance and racing vehicle line-up but will also enable us to share innovations across all our global Ford products,” Dave Pericak, Ford's director of global performance vehicles said in a statement.

