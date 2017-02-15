Former Detroit Red Wings among first to say good-bye to Mike Ilitch

Lennette Williams of Grosse Pointe Farms holds flowers she brought to the Fox Theatre in Detroit after attending public memorial and visitation for Mike Ilitch on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - Kris Draper called today a “very emotional day,” saying good-bye to Detroit Red Wings and Tigers owner Mike Ilitch.

“To go over there and see Mrs. Ilitch and give a hug, it’s nice to be able to do that,” the former Red Wings forward said at the Fox Theatre, where Ilitch is lying in repose today. “It’s going to be a tough day, but they have a great video montage up. It’s amazing all the accomplishments that keep going over and over again. You just realize how many lives Mr. Ilitch touched and what he did for this city. When you see some of his quotes and read some of his quotes, you can really feel the passion that he had for the city of Detroit. The things that are going on will continue to go on in memory of Mr. Ilitch and are going to be first-class.”

Draper said he was fortunate to play for “the greatest owner in sports.”

Ilitch, 87, died Friday at a local hospital.

Draper said Steve Yzerman, Mathieu Dandenault and Doug Brown were among the former Red Wings who flew in to attend today's public memorial and visitation. Igor Larionov, Joe Kocur and former goaltending coach Jim Bedard also took part in a VIP viewing around 10 a.m., along with current Red Wings.

Today's public hours are scheduled from noon-8 p.m. today at Fox Theatre Grand Lobby. Free parking will be available in the Fox Garage and the surface lots in front of Comerica Park.

“We were very fortunate to be around Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch,” Draper said. “The memory of Stevie passing the Cup to Mr. I is something I’ll never forget. He had a big team party -- for family, friends, you name it -- over at his house. Pretty unique experience to be over with your owner, and you’re just sitting there, having a couple beers and just talking about the game that we love.”

Draper said he’s not sure whether other NHL players experience that.

“Just shows what kind of owner he was and the passion he had for the Detroit Red Wings,” Draper said.

Maltby said the montage at the memorial was amazing.

“You really got to see how he was in all his other stuff,” Maltby said. “He was just a passionate man, whether it was the Red Wings, the Tigers, Little Caesars, buying and renovating the Fox. You can tell the love he had for his family. They had one clip of him throwing a baseball up in air and getting ready to catch it, just in normal clothes. You could tell he was just happy."

Maltby said he has been fortunate to meet many members of the Ilitch family over the years.

“As hard as it is to lose your husband or your father or your grandfather, they see how many people he’s touched,” Maltby said. “This is just the beginning. There’s going to be a lot of people coming through. Mr. Ilitch and Mrs. Ilitch and the family have reached and touched many people’s lives.”

Maltby said he remembers Ilitch checking on an injured player in the Red Wings' locker room.

“He talked like he was your buddy, he talked like he was your friend,” Maltby said. “He didn’t look down and think that you were less. It wasn’t just us players, it was anybody. He made it very easy and comfortable to talk to him."

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike Ilitch can be made to: Ilitch Charities, The Detroit Red Wings Foundation and The Detroit Tigers Foundation.

