Funeral home horrors in Detroit put spotlight on spotty US regulations

Funeral with coffin, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

DETROIT - A Michigan funeral home is among several across the U.S. forced to close in recent years after authorities found decomposing bodies and other violations.



Complaints about employee working conditions led state inspectors to Swanson Funeral Home in Flint last year and 10 bodies in an unrefrigerated garage. But the business' operations weren't shuttered until this summer, after more complaints were made.



Funeral home regulations vary across the U.S., with some states requiring annual inspections and several requiring no inspections at all. Michigan is among those that review funeral homes when they apply for a license or when a complaint is filed.



Scott Gilligan, general counsel of the National Funeral Directors Association, says better oversight is a solution, but would cost states money.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press