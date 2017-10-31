Girl screaming 'stranger danger' dragged out of Southfield store, police say

Police are trying to find this man and the girl after he allegedly pulled her out of a Burlington Coat Factory store in Southfield on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. - Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man and young girl after the man was seen dragging the child out of a store in Southfield Tuesday as she screamed "stranger danger."

Witnesses saw them at about 11 a.m. Tuesday exiting the Burlington Coat Factory at 29720 Southfield Road, according to Southfield police. A witness observed the child struggle with the man, screaming “stranger danger” as she began to hit him.

The man had a tight grip on the child and told the child that he would tell her how he knew her father when she got into the car, police said.

They entered a silver, 4-door sedan with either a North Carolina or South Carolina license plate, with partial letters of “DK," police said. The make of the vehicle is unknown. It was last seen heading south on Southfield Road.

The child is black and about 4 to 6 years old. She was wearing a bright pink hoodie and light-colored leggings. She may have also been wearing a purple knit hat with "Disney Princess" on it and matching gloves. Her hair is braided and possibly adorned with white beads.

The man is black, 40 to 60 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is balding and has a medium complexion. He was wearing an oversized black jacket, a light-colored hoodie and baggy black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

