ICE says Detroit man's deportation was justified

Jorge Garcia, 39, of Lincoln Park hugs his wife, Cindy Garcia, and their two children at Detroit Metro Airport on Jan. 15, 2018, moments before boarding a flight to Mexico. (Photo: Niraj Warikoo/Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal government was justified in deporting a Detroit man who lived in the country for nearly 30 years.

Jorge Garcia came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has long sought legal status. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported Monday and can't return to the U.S. for a decade.

►Related: After 30 years in U.S., metro Detroit immigrant deported to Mexico

ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said Tuesday that everyone in violation of immigration laws may be arrested, detained and - if found removable by final order - removed from the United States.

Garcia learned he'd been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press