It's official: Soccer is coming to Comerica Park for the first time

An inflated soccer ball on display in front of the Comerica Park entrance on May 3, 2017, in Detroit. (Photo: George Sipple, DFP)

DETROIT - It's official: Paris Saint-Germain will play AS Roma on July 19 at Comerica Park in Detroit as part of the International Champions Cup.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The announcement was made at noon in front of Comerica Park's west entrance.

This is the first-ever soccer match at Comerica Park, which opened in 2000. Soccer is not usually played in baseball stadiums.

“We are thrilled to bring the first ever global soccer match to The District Detroit and Comerica Park by hosting the kickoff match of the highly competitive International Champions Cup,” said Christopher Ilitch, President & CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc., and owner of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Tigers, in a news release. “We are equally excited to showcase AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, two premier football clubs before a worldwide television audience. Having Paris and Roma in Detroit puts our community on a worldwide stage and provides just a taste of the incredible variety of world-class sports and entertainment in The District Detroit."

Tickets will start as low as $25 and go on sale to the general public on May 16. Fans can find ticket-related information at www.internationalchampionscup.com and tigers.com/soccer.

More about the two teams, from the news release:

The match will mark the start of the International Champions Cup’s fifth season. Both AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. currently rank among the leaders in their respective domestic leagues. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. returns as two-time reigning champion of the International Champions Cup, featuring a dynamic mix of young talent and veteran leadership lead by Ligue 1’s current leading goal scorer and Uruguayan national Edinson Cavani. AS Roma returns to the United States as part of the International Champions Cup for the third time, having previously competed in 2014 and 2015 editions of the tournament. ‘I Giallorossi’ boasts a roster overflowing with talent including Italian legend Daniele De Rossi and Bosnian scorer Edin Dzeko.

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor has hosted ICC matches two of the last three years. In 2016, Real Madrid beat Chelsea FC, 3-2, before 105,000 fans.

In 2014, Manchester United beat Real Madrid, 3-1, in a match before 109,318 that broke the all-time attendance record for a soccer game in the United States.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved