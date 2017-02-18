Man charged in death of woman found in Detroit garage

Police close off a scene of a crime. (Photo: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say a 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a garage.

Antenidus Collier was arraigned Friday afternoon on first-degree and felony murder charges.

He's accused of assaulting and smothering 36-year-old Carissa Oakman of Detroit on Jan. 19. Oakman's body was found in a garbage bag about a week later by two men looking for a stolen work trailer.

It wasn't immediately clear if Collier has an attorney.

