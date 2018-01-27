Man charged in shooting of Detroit police officer

Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT - A Detroit man accused of shooting a policeman in the head was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Decharlos O. Brooks, 43, is charged with shooting Detroit Police officer Glenn Doss, 25, after police were called at about 10:09 p.m. Jan. 24 to a house on the 5500 block of McDougall on a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office. Doss remained hospitalized Saturday in critical condition, according to Detroit police.

Brooks was arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus, and his probable cause conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in 36th District Court in Detroit.

After the shooting, Brooks was accused of having pointed his gun at other officers at the scene, according to the news release. Shortly after firing the gun, "Brooks barricaded himself inside his house until the DPD Special Response Team were able to remove him (from the) house and place him under arrest," according to the news release.

Brooks also was charged with seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearm.

