Man sets himself afire at a Detroit-area Wendy's

A man lit himself afire, fatally, at this Wendy’s on Woodward in Highland Park on Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo: Robert Allen, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. - Employees at a Wendy’s restaurant just north of Detroit likely will forever recall in horror what they saw today -- a man struggling out of the eatery’s restroom while engulfed in flames.

The man died soon after lighting himself on fire at around 3 p.m. inside the men’s room of the Wendy’s restaurant at 3625 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park, police said. Investigators didn’t immediately know the identify or age of the man, said Highland Park Police Chief Chester Logan.

“The fire department is in charge of the investigation, but it looks like somehow that a gentleman got immolated,” Logan said.

“It looks like he used an accelerant" (such as gasoline or lighter fluid). "He almost had to, judging by how fast he was burned.

“He supposedly cried out for help, tried to run -- he made it, like, 20 feet down the hallway from the men’s room -- and then collapsed,” Logan said. Some employees tried to help the man while others called 911, Logan said.

Although the man's death appeared to be a suicide, that won’t be determined until the investigation is complete and the Wayne County Medical Examiner makes a determination, police said.

Peggy Goodwin, a Royal Oak-based advocate for preventing suicides, said of such cases: “Obviously, he was in some kind of desperation, maybe living with serious mental illness.

“That’s why the suicide hot line is there. If people call, they can be referred for help, and they can know that their (suicidal) feelings are temporary, but suicide is permanent,” said Goodwin, a board member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, southeast Michigan chapter.

The number to call anytime for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

