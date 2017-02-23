Mark Wahlberg wants to bring more Wahlburgers, movies to Michigan

Mark Wahlberg at the Hasbro Entertainment Preview Event on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in New York. (Photo: Charles Sykes, Invision for Hasbro)

We were wondering why actor Mark Wahlberg was in Grand Rapids earlier this week as he played golf and visited the Meijer Corporate Offices.

Now we know: He plans to open more Wahlburgers restaurants around Michigan - for starters.

A day after his visit to Grand Rapids, the 45-year-old Wahlberg stopped by Greektown in downtown Detroit, where he opened the first Wahlburgers in Michigan last year, and spoke about his desire to contribute more to Detroit and the state of Michigan.

"You know what, I come to Michigan as often as I possibly can," Wahlberg told Brad Galli of WXYZ. "We had a great meeting with the Meijer guys yesterday. But we're about to announce some new locations for the restaurants. I've made so many great friends here, I come as often as possible."

Wahlberg has been in the metro Detroit area numerous times over the past few years, mainly to film the fourth and fifth installments of the "Transformers" movie franchise.

"Hopefully we'll be able to continue to bring more movies here, as well," Wahlberg told Galli. "You know, create jobs and opportunities and give me as much time and reason to be here.

"There's so many talented people here. It's great to bring these jobs and opportunities here. You have so many wonderful locations, you know, there's so much space and places, beautiful, you have the city, you have the country, you have it all. So it's a great mix. But like I said, any excuse I get to get back here, I'm here."

Wahlberg was spotted in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, playing golf in the abnormally warmer February weather and stopping by the Meijer Corporate Offices in Walker. A Meijer employee said, according to WZZM 13, that he was meeting to discuss possible real estate opportunities for Wahlburgers and carrying his co-owned dietary supplement line, Performance Inspired Nutrition.

