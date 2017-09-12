McDonald's worker fired after heated exchange at drive-thru in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MICH. - A McDonald's manager was fired after a heated incident last weekend in Dearborn, where she yelled at a drive-thru customer and tried to grab his phone as it recorded video.

A metro Detroit man recorded the video as he returned to the drive-thru because of a problem with his food. An employee at the window apologized but told him she couldn't return his money. She said he could call corporate about it the next morning, according to the video – which includes a racial slur from the McDonald's manager – posted on Tyler Lamb's Facebook page.

The manager, who asked the man why he comes back if he always has problems with his orders, then saw that he was recording.

"Watch out," she said, lunging out of the window to grab at the phone. "You gotta get me off your phone, for real. That's illegal..."

The man drives off, saying, "All right, you're fired."

It looks like he was right. McDonald's spokeswoman Leslie Pardo issued the following statement: "We have zero tolerance for any employee who disrespects our customers. We immediately terminated the manager upon learning of this incident. All personnel are trained to provide high-quality service to our valued customers."

She said the manager was fired Monday afternoon, and the restaurant owner is contacting the customer Tuesday to apologize.

Lamb did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Facebook message.

Lamb told WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), which first reported the story, that his food was cold and items were missing, so he returned to have it fixed.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press