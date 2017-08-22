Michigan man in prison for decades transferred to Florida

Richard Wershe Jr. enters the courtroom of Wayne County Circuit Judge Dana Hathaway at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. (Photo: Brian Kaufman, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - A Detroit-area man is headed to a Florida prison after 29 years in a Michigan prison for drug crimes as a teen.



Richard Wershe, who was known on the streets as "White Boy Rick," was turned over to federal authorities Tuesday, five weeks after he was granted parole. The Michigan Corrections Department confirmed the release.

►Related: 'White Boy Rick' Wershe granted parole but could be in prison for years



Wershe was behind bars when he was convicted in a Florida stolen car investigation. He says he felt forced to plead guilty to protect his mother and sister.



He could be held in Florida for more than two years, although Wershe hopes to get out sooner.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press