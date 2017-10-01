Missing 12-year-old Roseville girl found in Detroit

(Photo: Roseville Police)

ROSEVILLE, MICH. - A missing Roseville 12-year-old was found in Detroit on Sunday morning, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Sabrina Fouchey, 12, was located Sunday morning around 8 a.m. in Detroit after she approached a stranger asking for help.

The 5-feet-4,130-pound tween was last seen by family members around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when she left her house by foot saying she was heading to the library. The following day at noon her mother reported her as missing to the Roseville Police Department.

According to a Sunday morning press release from the department, after Fouchey approached a person asking for help, she was transported to a local hospital. The initial concern, explained the release, was that her body temperature was low from "apparently spending the night outside."

Detectives are making needed notifications and the incident will continue to be reviewed, according to the report, which ends by thanking "the Detroit resident" who helped bring Fouchey to safety.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV