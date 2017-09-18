North Farmington students gain internet fame for senior IDs

(Photo: Lauren Watsky)

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH - You remember ID day in high school, right? We can probably guarantee it was never as fun as it was at North Farmington High School recently.

How fun? Seniors at the school each year are allowed to pose for ID photos dressed in crazy costumes and this year they dressed as their favorite celebrity, movie character or meme.

The results? Hilarious.

And it's earned the school instant fame on social media, thanks to the #NFID18 hashtag.

"It's pretty awesome," said Gabriela Sgambati, 17, the senior class president. "We all came in today and freaked out."

She said the wacky pictures "are a great way to kick off the school year." About 95% of the seniors participated, she said.

She made a particular shout-out to the school's principal, Joe Greene.

"Mr. Greene ... he allowed us to be as free and as open and as creative as possible," she said.

Gabriela dressed as Miley Cyrus's character on her "Hannah Montana" show. Her tweet has received 20,000 likes and was retweeted 6,400 times by late morning.

"I've always been a big fan of Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus," she said. "It was my favorite show when I was younger."

Other IDs have brought in even more likes on Twitter. Shelby Sheridan's ID picture, in which she dressed as Cher from the movie "Clueless," had earned more than 65,000 likes.

Here are some of our favorite examples:

