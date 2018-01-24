Officer critically hurt after suspect shoots him in Detroit

DETROIT - A police officer is in critical condition after being shot late Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Our ABC partners at WXYZ in Detroit say it happened on McDougall Street near East Grand Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Officers say this all started with a possible domestic dispute. The suspected gunman called police and told them he had assaulted his wife. When police arrived, they say the man was outside with a gun. He fired and hit the police officer who was sitting in the passenger seat of a squad car.

The suspect was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after police fired a chemical agent inside the home, forcing the suspect out.

The officer who was shot is a two-year veteran of the police force. He is 25 years old. His name has not been released.

The suspect had been arrested for drugs once, but does not have any convictions on his record. He had nine guns registered to his name. At one point, he did have a Concealed Pistol License, but police say he lost his certification.

This is a developing story. We will be working with our partners at WXYZ and the Detroit Free Press to learn more.

