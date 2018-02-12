Police: Gunman barricaded after 2 women killed, officer wounded

The scene of a shooting where two women were killed and an officer was shot in the knee on Sunday, Feb. 11.

DETROIT, MICH. - Detroit police are working to apprehend a barricaded gunman on Detroit's east side who is alleged to have fatally shot two women and wounded a responding police officer.

At 10:27 p.m. police got a call of shots fired on the east side at the 1900 block of Lamont Street. Officers arrived at the scene seven minutes later, at which point they came under fire and one of their own suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to Assistant Chief Arnold Williams.

Two women — both neighbors — were fatally shot at the scene as well, Williams said.

As of 7 a.m., the scene is still active, Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said.

According to Williams, the suspect told police four hours ago that he "wouldn't go down without a fight."

It is believed that the suspect suffers from mental illness, Williams said at a press conference held at the scene of the crime early Monday morning.



"It goes back to mental illness," he said. "We don't know and can't explain why someone with a mental illness does what they do, and it just so happens that this person with a mental illness has weapons."

The suspect, who has no previous criminal history, is a valid CPL holder and has at least seven guns registered to him, according to Williams.

According to Williams, the initial shooting reportedly followed an argument involving at least one of the victims, however, he said details are scant at the moment.

The shooting comes just over a week after the Detroit Police Department said their goodbyes to Officer Glenn Doss Jr. a cop who shot by a barricaded gunman while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 24.

The suspect, in that case, Decharlos O. Brooks, has been charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Officer.

At the time, Chief James Craig blamed Doss's slaying on police work being dangerous but also society’s failure to treat many of those with mental illness.

“When are we going to realize? We need to do more,” Craig said at a press conference following that shooting.

In recent years, Craig continued, “the number of these barricaded suspects has roughly doubled ... and more often than not, these individuals are mentally ill — the jail is not the place to treat them,” he said.

“This is not a Detroit thing," Craig continued. "This is national. When will it end?”

