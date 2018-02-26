Police: 4 dead in shootings on Detroit's west side

Police investigate the scene of a reported shooting the morning of Feb. 26, 2018 at 22700 Fenkell Avenue on Detroit's west side. (Photo: Aleanna Siacon /Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. - Four people were fatally shot Monday morning across two locations on Detroit's west side.

Two women, 25 and 20, and a man in his 50s were shot on the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue, and a man, age unconfirmed, was shot on the 15000 block of Faust, Detroit police officer Holly Lowe said. The incidents were reported at about 8:50 a.m., and Lowe said more details of the circumstances weren't immediately available.

About 20-30 people watched at about 10:15 a.m. as police investigated the taped-off scene at a Sunoco gas station at 22700 Fenkell Ave. Another crime scene, in a neighborhood about 2 miles east of the gas station, was also taped off.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reports police are seeking two suspect vehicles: a black Yukon and a cream or white sedan.

A Detroit Police Department spokesperson told the Free Press that details on the incident weren't immediately available.

