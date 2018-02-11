Police: Thieves crash car through Detroit pharmacy window, steal safe, drugs

DETROIT, MICH. - It wasn't a drive-thru pharmacy. But a trio of thieves turned it into one this weekend when they intentionally drove their car through a Detroit pharmacy's window and made off with a small safe and several bins of prescription drugs.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at Buckley's Pharmacy on the 15000 block of East 8 Mile Road.

According to Detroit police, a 3-man crew pulled up in a tan Tahoe SUV and drove through the front picture window and door. The three men then entered the pharmacy and removed a small safe and numerous bins of pharmaceutical drugs. .

Buckley's Pharmacy is not a so-called "Green Light" location, police said.

Police identified all three suspects as males. One is 5 feet 8, and was wearing a blue jacket and black pants during the break-in. Suspect number two is 5 feet 10 to 6 feet, has a thin build and was wearing a grey hoody and grey pants. The third suspect is 5 feet 10 to 6 feet, thin build, and was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

Police may have video to release by Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup

