Prosecutors decline to charge man struck by off-duty officer

DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors say they're declining to charge a man suspected of shoplifting from a store who was struck with a baton by a Detroit police officer.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the decision Thursday in a statement, saying the man won't be charged with "any crime whatsoever." The uniformed officer, who was off-duty and working as a security guard, was earlier placed on administrative duty.
Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges against the officer. Worthy says they want more information from police.
The officer was recorded on cellphone video Oct. 8 at a Meijer store using a baton to strike the man. Police Chief James Craig has said the 65-year-old officer failed to de-escalate the confrontation. The 23-year-old man had a broken tooth and bruised face.
