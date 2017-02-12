Public visitation set for Detroit icon Mike Ilitch

Mike Ilitch at the administrative offices of Comerica Park on Thursday, September 28, 2006. (Photo: Amy Leang, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - Public visitation for Detroit icon Mike Ilitch, owner of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and the Fox Theatre, and founder of Little Caesars Pizza, has been scheduled for Wednesday from noon-8 p.m. at Fox Theatre Grand Lobby, according to the Ilitch family.

Ilitch, 87, died Friday at a local hospital.

More from the press release:

"Beginning Monday, February 13 at 1 p.m., community members are invited to share memories or write messages of condolence on a temporary, public memorial site to be organized outside of Comerica Park, near the “Big Tiger”. Memorial sentiments will be saved and shared with family.

"Mr. Ilitch will lie in repose for a public visitation on Wednesday, February 15, from noon – 8 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the historic Fox Theatre. Community members are invited to the lobby of this national historic site that Mike and his wife Marian fully restored and established as the world headquarters of Little Caesars in 1989. Additional memorial opportunities and recognition events will be planned, including at Joe Louis Arena, the Lakeland Complex and the Little Caesars Arena construction site."

Free parking will be available in the Fox Garage and the surface lots in front of Comerica Park.

The Ilitch family released a statement thanking the community for its support.

"To everyone who has so graciously remembered Mike Ilitch, we extend a heartfelt thank you," the statement reads. "The volume of condolences and kind wishes overwhelms us, and we appreciate it more than words can express. We know that he would’ve been touched by the outpouring of support, especially from this community that he so loved. We will miss him tremendously, and we are grateful, humbled and comforted to know that his lifetime was filled with well-lived moments."

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike Ilitch can be made to: Ilitch Charities, The Detroit Red Wings Foundation and The Detroit Tigers Foundation.

