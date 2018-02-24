Puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit dies

A 3-month-old shepherd mix puppy found wrapped in plastic in northwest Detroit on Friday morning, was announced dead by the Michigan Humane Society on Saturday. (Photo: Provided by the Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT, MICH. - The 3-month-old male shepherd mix, discovered by a passerby in northwest Detroit on Friday morning, died at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday at an emergency clinic, according to a Michigan Humane Society Facebook post.

The puppy was fully wrapped in plastic and left on a sidewalk until a passerby unwrapped its head and called the humane society, spokeswoman Anna Chrisman said Friday.

The Michigan Humane Society is investigating after a puppy was found on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 wrapped in plastic on a sidewalk in Detroit.(Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

The pup was placed under the care of the humane society's medical team at the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit, but later died.

"It's with a heavy heart that we must share the shepherd puppy that was picked up by the MHS rescue team yesterday did not make it through the night. Our team worked diligently to ensure he had the best possible care, and he passed away surrounded by caring staff at an emergency clinic around 4am. Though he was only in our care for a short time, our team is happy he was able to experience love before crossing the rainbow bridge," the humane society wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

After a match from a supporter, the $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction has been upped to $5,000, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).

Staff writer Ann Zaniewski contributed to this report.

