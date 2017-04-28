Stephen McAfee (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A year ago, a Macomb Township family pleaded for the public's help in seeking information on the whereabouts of their missing 19-year-old loved one.

Today, the family's agonizing search is over with an extremely sad ending -- Macomb County authorities said the teen's remains were found Thursday, buried in shallow graves in northern Macomb County.

Stephen McAfee was last seen in March 2016 when he left his home on Walden Drive in Macomb Township. Macomb County authorities today said he is believed to have been shot multiple times and his body later dismembered.

Andrew Michael Fiacco, 19, of Ray Township -- who authorities said was friends with McAfee at some point -- and Fiacco's ex-girlfriend, Eevette Renee Macdonald, 18, of Shelby Township were charged in the case.

Fiacco is facing first-degree murder, a felony firearms offense, disinterment and mutilation of a body and lying to police. Macdonald is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a serious felony, disinterment and mutilation of a body and lying to police. Both are to be arraigned via video today in 42-1 District Court in Romeo.

When asked how the pair could be accused of dismembering someone, Prosecutor Eric Smith said "we can't look into the minds of killers or accessories, all we can prove is what they did."

Authorities said today that they don't have a motive and there is nothing to indicate this was drug-related. Smith said later "the motive is a little sketchy right now."

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said today that a woman and her father provided sheriff's officials with information Wednesday on what happened to McAfee. She was given the information from Fiacco's ex-girlfriend.

He said Macdonald was arrested at her home Wednesday and provided information that implicated herself. Fiacco then was arrested at in-patient drug treatment facility in Warren.

Photos of Stephan McAfee (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

On Thursday, authorities searched the property at Fiacco's house on Kuntsman in Ray Township and separately-owned but private vacant land at 34 Mile and Van Dyke in Bruce Township where authorities believe the shooting occurred. They found remains and evidence, which they declined to disclose, at both locations.

Wickersham said McAfee's body was kept at the Bruce Township location for an unknown period of time, possibly a month, before the suspects came and took the body elsewhere. Wickersham said the Bruce Township location was "way off the beaten path." When asked if authorities know if all of McAfee's remains have been located, Wickersham said "no."

He said Macdonald was brought to see the body and assisted in dismembering it. Wickersham declined to say how the body was dismembered and with what kind of device. The remains were buried, with Wickersham saying bags were not used to conceal them.

Wickersham said that Fiacco and McAfee met up on the day McAfee when missing – March 10, 2016 – and went to the Bruce Township location. Fiacco and Macdonald were dating at the time, but are not dating now. Wickersham said all of those involved attended different schools.

Wickersham said authorities have cell phones and vehicles when asked by a reporter if the body was kept in Macdonald's vehicle.

When asked if the female who came forward to sheriff's officials would face charges, Smith said "she will be a witness in this case. We are happy she came forward" and said she would face no criminal charges. She received the information about a month ago, authorities said.

Wickersham said Fiacco has been arrested before for shooting out ATM cameras. He didn't have any criminal history from the sheriff's office on Macdonald.

The sheriff's office said in an April 2016 Free Press story that attempts to locate McAfee through his cell phone were unsuccessful. That same month, Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

McAfee's mother, Suzanne McAfee, told the Free Press in April 2016 that she believed her son left home between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. March 10, 2016. She said her son didn't drive and it was "out of character (for him) to leave the home without some sort of communication."

Wickersham said today that McAfee's family reported him missing March 13, 2016, a private detective was involved in the search and that the family tirelessly went out to find McAfee. Wickersham said today that McAfee's family has requested privacy at this difficult time.

Suzanne McAfee previously told the Free Press that her son took no personal belongings and left without his cell phone charger.

"We have tried to reach him but there is no contact," she told the Free Press in April 2016. "He disappeared. He vanished. It's as though there's nothing. It's as though he didn't plan to leave permanently."

She said at that time that the family had put out information on social media and through flyers, was working with investigators and conducted searches.

"We are all worried," she said in April 2016 before adding: "Stephen, please come home."

Andrew Michael Fiacco and Everette Renee Macdonald have been charged in the death of Stephen McAfee. His remains were found April 27, 2017 buried in shallow graves in northern Macomb County. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A Facebook page dedicated to finding McAfee entitled "Help Us Find Stephen Christopher McAfee" indicated on the one-year anniversary of him being missing that the reward was up to $7,600. A post on the Facebook page said: "Today marks one year since Stephen was last seen. Not one of these last 365 days has gone by without feelings of fear, worry, frustration and sadness over where he could be. One year is too long... we need some answers. Today especially, let's work to keep Stephen's name and face circulating. #SearchingForSteve.

And on Wednesday, just a day before the remains were found, a post on the Facebook page stated in part:

"If a giraffe giving birth and a woman wearing a Chewbacca mask can go viral on Facebook, so can (and should) this.

"Stephen McAfee, 20, has been missing from Macomb Twp, MI since March 10, 2016. He is 6'1" and 140-150 lbs with dark brown hair/eyes. He has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, however is high-functioning. Stephen loves playing the drums, listening to records, and is super creative (he's quite the artist). Along with these things, Stephen is somebody's son, little brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, and friend. Over a year has gone by, and still, we have no news. This has been an extremely difficult, frustrating, upsetting, and confusing year for his family and friends.

"Please help us spread Stephen's name and face around the internet. After sharing this post, feel free (but not obligated) to comment the city in which you are sharing. Let's see what the internet can do... please help us bring Steve home!"

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press