Rock dropped from I-75 overpass leads to murder charges for teens

Kenneth White, 32, of Mount Morris, Mich., died Oct. 18, 2017 after being struck by a piece of concrete dropped from an I-75 overpass in Vienna Township, Mich. (Photo: White family photo via O'Guinn Family Funeral Home)

GENESEE COUNTY, MICH. - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton today charged five teens with second-degree murder for the death of a motorist killed Oct. 18 by a piece of concrete dropped off an I-75 overpass.

Kenneth White, 32, of Mount Morris Township outside Flint, died from injuries he sustained when the concrete smashed through the windshield of a work van in which he was riding. Investigators immediately suspected that the concrete was dropped intentionally, unlike similar incidents in May along I-696, which were considered accidental.

Leyton said the teens, who range in age from 15-17, all attend Clio High School. They are charged as adults. Arraignments are expected Tuesday morning.

The second-degree murder charge carries up to life in prison. The teens also are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and malicious destruction of property.

Investigators said White, a construction worker and father of a 5-year-old son, was heading home in a van driven by a friend about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The van was travelling south on I-75 at about 70 mph when it approached the Dodge Road overpass, where the concrete fell on the vehicle from the overpass.

Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigator takes photos from an overpass where Dodge Road crosses Interstate 75 near the scene of a traffic fatality Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. (Photo: Terray Sylves/Associated Press)

The chunk, weighing about six pounds, rocketed through the windshield, fractured White's skull and caused other injuries. He later was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Genesee County Sheriff's officers investigate the scene of a traffic fatality Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. (Photo: Terray Sylvester/Associated Press)

