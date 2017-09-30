Roseville police search for missing 12-year-old girl

(Photo: Roseville Police)

ROSEVILLE, MICH. - Police are searching for a missing Roseville girl last seen by her family on Thursday.

Sabrina Fouchey, 12, was dropped off at the family residence two days ago. She told a sibling that she was going to the library and left the residence on foot, the Roseville Police Department reported in a news release.

Police say that Fouchey was last seen by family at about 4:30 p.m., and that her mother went to the police station the next day at about noon to report her daughter missing.

Fouchey’s mother said her daughter has never been gone overnight, according to the police statement.

Fouchey is 5-feet-4, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair, a scar on the right side of her forehead, and a scar on top of her hand, though police did not say which hand. Police say she was wearing black Nike shoes and had a gray backpack.

Police ask for the public’s help in locating Fouchey, who has been entered as a missing person. Anyone with information about Fouchey is asked to call Roseville Police at 586-447-4484.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press