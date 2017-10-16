WZZM
Shooting at Burlington Coat Factory in Detroit-area leaves one dead

Perry A. Farrell, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 12:10 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

TAYLOR, MICH. - Taylor police are investigating a Monday morning fatal shooting at Burlington Coat Factory that left one employee dead and another taken into custody.

Officers were dispatched to the 22331 Eureka location at 7:05 a.m., where one woman was arrested while another was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police didn't release the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.

