State targets parental rights of doctor in genital cutting case

A courtroom sketch shows U.S. Magistrate Judge Mona Majzoub, center, and Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, right, on Monday in Detroit. (Photo: Jerry Lemenu, Special to the Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. - The state of Michigan is seeking to terminate the parental rights of the Detroit area physician who is the lead defendant in a federal criminal investigation into female genital cutting of young girls as part of a religious practice.

Child Protective Services is seeking to terminate the parental rights of Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Livonia, who was arrested on April 10 by federal agents on charges she performed female genital cutting on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls who were brought to Michigan for the procedure. A child welfare petition was filed on behalf of Nagarwala's two school-aged children, a boy and a daughter, and allege a daughter underwent genital mutilation, which the state considers child abuse.

It was one of three petitions filed by CPS this week in Wayne County Juvenile Court as a result of the federal case, with the other two petitions targeting the parental rights of two families who reside in the county and allegedly subjected their daughters to genital cutting procedures. Three similar petitions are pending in Oakland County, where three more couples are at risk of losing their parental rights over the same allegations.

A pretrial hearing for Nagarwala, who is in being held in federal custody without bond, is scheduled for May 19 at 3 p.m. in Wayne County Juvenile Court on the petition to terminate parental rights.

The state is also seeking to terminate the parental rights of Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, of Farmington Hills. Dr. Attar is accused in the federal criminal case with allowing his Livonia clinic to be used by Nagarwala to perform the genital cutting and his wife is accused of holding the girls hands during the procedure.

The doctors and all of the families are members of the Dawoodi Bohra, a small Indian-Muslim sect, which operates a mosque in Farmington Hills.

Since the federal investigation was disclosed a month ago, the government has identified eight girls, ages 7 - 11, that it alleges have undergone genital mutilation procedures. Two are from Minnesota and six are from metro Detroit. None of the parents, other than the doctors, have been criminally charged and so far, no children have been removed from their homes in Michigan.

So far, only three defendants have been criminally charged in the federal investigation.

Nagarwala and the Attars remain locked up on bond. All three maintain they never took part in any cutting procedures. Nagarwala has argued, through her lawyer, that she only removed membrane from the Minnesota girls'' genitalia and gave it to the parents for burial as part of a religious tradition.

The federal government has argued that all three defendants knew they were doing something illegal, but did it anyway. Moreover, prosecutors have argued, when authorities discovered the crime, they tried to cover it up and urged others in their religious community not to cooperate with authorities and to lie or deny any wrongdoing if questioned about genital mutilation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Detroit Free Press