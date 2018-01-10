Study: Detroit is 7th-worst city in U.S. for bedbugs

Two bedbugs. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DETROIT, MICH. - For the second consecutive year, the Motor City ranked seventh in the U.S. for the most bed bug treatments. Baltimore was deemed worst city for the tiny pests.

The study, conducted by the pest-control company Orkin, pulled data from residential and commercial bed bug treatments spanning from Dec. 1, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017.

In Jan. 2016, a Detroit man tried spraying bed bugs with alcohol, accidentally set his Midtown apartment on fire and injured himself.

In September, residents were ordered out of the bug-infested Royal Inn, a motel on 8 Mile that was condemned by Royal Oak Township.

"The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising," says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. "They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive," he says.

Flint, which joined the list for the first time, ranked 38th out of 50.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, bed bugs are a public health pest but are not known to transmit or spread disease.

Here are the worst cities for bedbugs, according to Orkin:

1. Baltimore

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Chicago

4. Los Angeles

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. Cincinnati

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

10. Dallas-Fort Worth

If you think you may have bedbugs in your home, the Environmental Protection Agency has a guide for do-it-yourself bedbug control, but be prepared, killing off the little buggers can be a challenging and complex issue to tackle.

