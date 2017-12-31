WZZM
Surprise passenger prompts Delta flight to return to Detroit

Associated Press , WZZM 6:26 AM. EST December 31, 2017

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a bird on a plane.

A Delta Air Lines flight captain decided to turn his plane around and return to Detroit after a bird was discovered inside the flight deck.

The airline says in a statement that shortly after takeoff Saturday, the pilots of Flight 1943 from Detroit to Atlanta saw a small bird in the flight deck. The unexpected passenger had entered the aircraft during boarding.

The captain decided to turn the plane around to "avoid a potential distraction" during the flight. The aircraft landed without incident and the bird was removed and set free.

© 2017 Associated Press


