Suspect identified in Detroit police shooting

DETROIT - Authorities have identified the man who shot a Detroit police officer and was fatally shot himself during an encounter with two officers Sunday night on the city's west side as James Edward Ray.

Meanwhile, the veteran officer who was seriously injured is fighting for his life.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Oakman Apartments on the 10000 block of Joy Road. The officer was shot in the back of the head while responding with his partner to a domestic violence call at the address.

A Detroit police spokeswoman, Officer Jennifer Moreno, identified Ray, 46, as the suspected shooter who died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

Wayne County Circuit Court records show Ray pleaded guilty in March 2009 to an operating while intoxicated charge. A charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license was dismissed. He received credit for time served and was put on probation.

The injured officer, a 14-year veteran, remains hospitalized. Officials said this afternoon that his condition has deteriorated following surgery.

