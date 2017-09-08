Suspect taken down by Detroit police after high-speed chase on I-75

DETROIT - Detroit Police were involved in a dramatic high-speed chase on Detroit’s southwest side Friday afternoon that lasted 45 minutes and resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of shooting a woman in the head.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to face attempted murder charges. The shooting happened in southwest Detroit.

Deputy Chief David LeValley said it was the second time police was involved in a chase with the suspect. Earlier in the morning, he had evaded police after homicide detectives were tipped off to his whereabouts. Police later picked up his trail about 11:30 a.m., resulting in the 45-minute chase after the suspect refused to stop.

"The victim is at a local hospital in gravely critical condition,'' said LeValley. "There was an exchange of gunfire with a small caliber gun and she was hit in the head. He was an associate in the neighborhood in southwest Detroit.''

A silver four-door Nissan SUV was spotted, via helicopter, being chased by police weaving in and out of traffic on southbound and northbound I-75. He veered off on Grand River Avenue into traffic and darted into a parking structure before getting back on a city street.

Detroit police vehicles tried to stay a safe distance away, trying to get ahead of him to block the vehicle off.

Police finally pulled him over. The drive jumped out of his vehicle and ran into traffic. He jumped on top of the roof a passing vehicle before they officers finally restrained him.

"I don't know if he was hit by the vehicle or not,'' said LeValley. "It looked like he did jump the wall after exiting his vehicle.''

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press