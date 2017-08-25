Taco Bell to serve alcohol at new Royal Oak location

A Taco Bell Cantina will open in downtown Royal Oak. (Photo: Seth Meyers)

ROYAL OAK, MICH. - The fast food scene in Royal Oak is about to get a little boozier busier.

According to a storefront sign in the city's downtown, Taco Bell is preparing to open Michigan's first Cantina location, which serves alcohol.

The restaurant will open on Main Street, just south of Fourth Street. An awning from the now-closed Cold Stone Creamery is still in there.

A sign in the window reads in part: "Come be a part of the Taco Bell Team to make history in Michigan! We are looking for team members to open the first Taco Bell Cantina in Royal Oak!"

The location is one of a just handful across the country where you can order alcohol.

It's not immediately clear when the Royal Oak location will open.

According to Nasdaq.com, Taco Bell plans to open 300 Cantina locations by 2022.

The interior experience is also much different than your average Taco Bell. Customers will find an open-kitchen design, a tapa-style menu of shareable appetizers and food served in open face baskets.

According to a 2015 news release from Taco Bell, the ordering process at Cantina locations is much different than your usual drive-thru experience. Ordering is "optimized through technology, including digital menu boards, TV monitors and Taco Bell mobile ordering and payment app pick up."

