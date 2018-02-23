This Michigan pothole is so big, a police officer fits inside

Officer David Clark of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is 6 feet 5 inches tall. He is photographed standing in a pothole on the 10100 block of McWain Road, south of Baldwin Road. (Photo: Grand Blanc Township Police Department)

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MICH. - There are potholes, and then there are potholes.

A massive crater caused by heavy rains and melting snow forced the closure Friday of McWain Road south of Baldwin in Grand Blanc Township.

The hole was so deep that the Grand Blanc Police Department shared a photo of Officer David Clark nearly being swallowed up by the pothole on their Facebook page. Clark, police said, is 6 feet 5 inches tall.The post already has garnered 199 reactions and 316 shares on Facebook, and counting.

"It’s a WACK-A-MOLE speed trap lol," Facebook user Ryan Cohee commented.

Amidst the gifs and memes, social media users lamented on both the frequency and severity of potholes that have cropped up across the state.

"Pot holes are huge and everywhere like trying to dodge land mines," Facebook user Carol Jean wrote.

No accidents were reported due to the pothole, a passerby noticed it and called 911, police said.

The road has since been re-opened following temporary repairs, police said.

