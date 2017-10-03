Truckers caught smuggling immigrants into Canada at Ambassador Bridge

The Ambassador Bridge (Photo: Associated Press)

DETROIT - Two truckers face charges after trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 11 people hidden behind a curtain, Canadian authorities announced Tuesday.

Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 42, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 50, both of Quebec, were crossing the bridge on Sept. 21 in a truck loaded with produce when they were referred to secondary screening, according to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency.

Officers found the 11 foreign nationals hiding behind a curtain in the truck's sleeper. The people, whose ages, identities and nation of origin weren't identified, were returned back to the United States.

Ngoue-Ngameleu and Makia Mbeh were charged with 11 counts of counseling, 11 counts of misrepresentation and withholding material facts and one count of impeding an officer. They've been released on bail and are scheduled to appear Oct. 23 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Canadian authorities declined to identify the persons being smuggled in or list their countries of origin.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press