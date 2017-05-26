Dispatch: Plane crashes at end of Plainwell airport runway

(Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM)

PLAINWELL, MICH. - A small plane with four people on board has crashed into a ditch at the end of the runway in Allegan County. That's according to scanner traffic.

Dispatch tells WZZM 13 the crash occurred around 1 p.m., Friday, May 26, at the Plainwell Municipal Airport.

Plane crash at the Plainwell Airport. Plane landed feet from the highway. No word on injuries @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/jDlNVSPYmF — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) May 26, 2017

Scanner traffic also indicated one person was hurt. The extent of that person's injuries were not immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

