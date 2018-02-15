Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation?

WYOMING, MICH. - In the days that follow mass shootings, the interest in active shooter training often increases.

By coincidence, a Grand Rapids group hosted an active shooter simulation on Thursday. The seminar focused on an active shooter in a workplace environment but officials say many of these tips can apply to a variety of situations.

"I think it's every parent[s] --and now I'm a grandparents-- nightmare to see that kind of ugly monster raise its head again. It's happening all too frequently," Rude Mascarro said.

Which is why Former Holland Detective and current private investigator is one of the handful of former law enforcement teaching a tough lesson.

"I think what we're doing here and more public awareness and seminars like this and walking through especially the simulated scenarios that we have, is going to go a long ways to combat this," he said.

On Thursday dozens of participants spent the morning in a classroom learning the basics of what to do in these situations. In the afternoon, in the midst of watching a video they were surprised by an active shooter, storming into the room, shooting blanks towards the floor.

"Most people don't get to that point in their lives, they feel that stress and we don't really know how we'll react until we're placed in that environment," David Grover, an expert in active shooter training, said.

So what do you do? Experts suggest:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

You have to trust your instincts

You need to react

Secure yourself in place

If there is an exit route that's almost adjacent to you, go to it

In Thursday's active scenario a group quickly flipped the tables when a shooter entered and took cover. Participants then tried to throw items they had near them towards the shooter.

While only a few were hypothetically injured in this simulation, there were some tips:

Experts say don't stand in front of the door, bullets can likely go through it.

Stay as far away from any side windows by the doorway.

It was a tactic the Florida shooter used.

"Yesterday that kid shot four children through a window like that," the simulated shooter said as he pointed to a small window by a doorway,

"He injured three and killed one. Your our angles, your line of sight, if you can see me I can see you."

Experts say whats great about this type of training is that it creates muscle memory. The next time a shot rings out, these participants will know exactly what to do. If you are interested in participate in active shooter training you can sign up online.

