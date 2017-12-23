Driver crashes into police patrol car that was stopped on the side of I-96

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - On Saturday evening, Dec. 23, a 65-year-old driver crashed into an Ottawa County Sheriff's patrol car that was stopped on the side of I-96.

Around 6:06 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff deputy was stopped on the side of the highway outside the travel lanes after it had pulled a car over on westbound 1-96 near 48th Avenue. The patrol car had its lights activated and the officer was talking to the driver of the stopped car.

While the officer was out of his vehicle, a 2016 Kia Soul crashed into the patrol car, crossing both lanes of the highway and coming to a rest about 100 yards away.

The driver of the Kia was not injured in the accident, and she was wearing a seatbelt. Neither the police officer nor the people in the stopped car were injured.

The westbound lanes of I-96 were closed for about 15 minutes while the cars were cleared off the road.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the 65-year-old driver was cited for failing to stop for a stopped emergency vehicle.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV