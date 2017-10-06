Driver hit pedestrian in Van Buren County

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

HARTFORD TWP. MICH. - On Friday, Oct. 6 around 3 p.m. a 16-year-old driver from Hartford drove onto the shoulder of Red Arrow Highway, then hit a mailbox and a woman who was walking on the side of the road.

Passersby stopped to help the woman who was unresponsive.

When responders reached the scene, the 46-year-old woman who had been struck by the car was unconscious but breathing. She was then transported to Watervilet Hospital, then Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, and she is in critical condition.

Police believe the driver was distracted when she crossed the fog line.

An investigation is ongoing and an accident investigator with the Michigan State Police was called in to assist.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.

