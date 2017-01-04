Truck driver in fatal Holland-area crash had license suspended, long record

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Holland Township. (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The driver of a truck involved in crash that killed a 65-year-old woman near Holland has an extensive driving record, including multiple suspensions of his license, according to police records.

The crash, which happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, involved a car and a pick-up truck near Business I-196 and 104th Avenue.

Police say 41-year-old Cameron Burrows was traveling eastbound in his truck on Business I-196 when he ran a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the northbound car driven by 65-year-old Sandra Deboer.

According to records, Burrows has had his driver's license suspended nine times since 2000, and he has been cited for open intoxicants, failing to yield and speeding.

He also face misdemeanor charges in 2005 for driving with a suspended license.

The county prosecutor is expected to review a completed investigation of the crash for possible charges against Burrows.

Deboer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her 10-year-old grandson passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition

