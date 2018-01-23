DTE Energy plans to cut rates by three percent

Blank invoices and old purse lying on a wooden surface (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DTE Energy is cutting its rates by three percent because of the new federal tax law.

In total, DTE customers should save about $190 million on the energy bills in 2018.

The utility company says that the lower federal corporate tax rate will be passed on to its three million customers.

Consumers Energy is considering a proposal that could save its customers $200 million.

