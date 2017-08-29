23 car break-ins in East Grand Rapids over the weekend

A file photo of an East Grand Rapids police car. (Photo: Custom)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department is reminding residents to always lock their vehicle and homes.

From Aug. 25th - 27th, the agency received 23 car thefts in the southwestern part of the city.

In all incidents, according to police, the vehicle doors were unlocked. In most cases, loose change and cash was stolen. Public Safety is investigating the cases, but so far has no suspects.

"Locking doors is the first line of defense to protecting our families and property," Captain Ric Buikema said. "The majority of all property theft in East Grand Rapids occurs against unlocked vehicles and homes, so a simple click of the lock button can make a huge difference."

EGR Public Safety encourages residents to call 9-1-1 if they see suspicious behavior. If you ever have any questions or information on these incidents, please contact the EGR Public Safety at 616.949.7010.

