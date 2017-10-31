East Grand Rapids named best in Michigan for trick-or-treating

WHEELING, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Halloween candy is offered for sale at a Walgreens store on September 19, 2013 in Wheeling, Illinois. Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain, has been expanding the merchandise offerings at many of their stores to include fresh food and grocery items. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson Getty Images)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Where are you trick-or-treating Tuesday, Oct. 31? If you're not sure yet, maybe you should consider East Grand Rapids.

The city was named the best town in the entire state of Michigan to trick-or-treat by 24/7 Wall Street.

The ranking was based on a number of parameters, including:

The percentage of kids 14 years and younger

Housing occupancy rates

Poverty rates

Prevalence of crimes

The site notes that East Grand Rapids is "chock full of Halloween-esque attractions, most notably haunted houses and an amusement park called The Haunt."

Unfortunately, 24/7 Wall Street failed to note that The Haunt is actually in the Walker city limits and has a Grand Rapids address, but hey, the more local places we can honor the better, right?

"This 20,000 square foot facility," the site said, "has been inducing fear - and thrill - in western Michigan residents since 2001.

"With one-quarter of its population kids 14 and younger, passing out candy to innocent trick-or-treaters should keep residents busy."

The site noted that the average temperature in East Grand Rapids on Halloween night is 49 degrees. It's likely to be a little colder than that this year.

