East Grand Rapids police: Report of 'suspicious' man confirmed not a threat

A file photo of an East Grand Rapids police car. (Photo: Custom)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After further investigation on a report of a suspicious man attempting to lure children into his van Wednesday, Feb. 1, East Grand Rapids Public Safety have found that the incident poses no threat to the public.

Police say the van in question was a service vehicle on a regular route in the Woodcliff Drive and Maplewood Drive area.

The driver honked the horn to alert the kids, who were in the road, of his presence. He also waved at the homeowner whose house he was leaving. The children interpreted these actions as the driver trying to lure them into his van.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety stated that through conversations with the children's parents, officers were able to determine the initial information was misinterpreted.

Although the incident was misinterpreted, the children's awareness and quick response to the situation were applauded.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)