East Grand Rapids police warn residents of 'suspicious' man targeting children

A file photo of an East Grand Rapids police car. (Photo: Custom)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The East Grand Rapids Police Department is warning people to watch out for a suspicious man who reportedly attempted to lure children into his van.

Police say Wednesday, Feb. 2, a white man, in his 40's, tried to get two children to get into his van.

The van is described as red with a white stripe. He was near Woodcliff Avenue and Maplewood Drive in East Grand Rapids.

According to police, the man had a grey beard and glasses.

The children were able to get away from the situation safely.

EGR Police are urging parents and residents to be safe and alert authorities if any more suspicious activity is witnessed.

Anyone with information can contact the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department at 616-949-7010.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

