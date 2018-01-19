Firefighters battle house fire in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fire crews were called to East Grand Rapids Friday night for a house fire. It happened in the 1900 block of Sherman St. SE.

The fire took place at a house near Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. It started around 7 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to get a dog out safely.

We are told the fire burned the outside of the house and part of the roof. The fire was confined to the upstairs bedrooms and the attic.

This is the second house fire in East Grand Rapids in less than a month. On Dec. 28 crews were called to the 1800 block of Wealthy St. SE.

(This is a developing story)

