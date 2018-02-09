Letter sent home to EGR parents, coach on leave amidst allegations

(Photo: EGR High School/Facebook)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS - A letter sent home to East Grand Rapids parents says there are concerns that allege a high school teacher and track, cross-country coach, Nick Hopkins, had "inappropriate conduct involving former district students."

Superintendent Sara Shubel says that the district started an investigation and placed Hopkins on administrative leave of absence.

"Our district staff; teachers, support staff, and administrators, are held to very high standards of professionalism, ethics, and conduct," said Shubel. "Whenever allegations suggest that these standards have been breached, we will investigate and take appropriate corrective action."

The letter, sent to parents Friday, encourages families to speak with their children about the importance of reporting inappropriate conduct.

The East Grand Rapids Police Department said that they have an open and active investigation regarding someone at the school.

