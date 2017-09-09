One person grazed by gunshot during attempted robbery in East Grand Rapids

A file photo of an East Grand Rapids police car. (Photo: Custom)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person was grazed by a gunshot during an attempted armed robbery in East Grand Rapids early Saturday morning, police say.

According to a press release from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, it happened shortly after midnight on Gladstone Drive, near Sherman Street.

Two people were walking when they were approached by a man who tried to rob them at gunpoint. The man fired some shots and one person's head was grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital and then released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect -- described as a black man around 17-19 years old with a mustache, thin build and wearing a dark hoodie -- ran from the area. Police attempted a K-9 search, but did not located him.

The robbery remains under investigation, anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact police at 616-949-7010.

