Restaurant featuring 'Southern-inspired coastal fare' to open in EGR

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A taste of the south is headed north.

The former Olga's Kitchen on Wealthy Street in the Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids will re-open as Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen.

The new restaurant will feature seafood and southern cuisine.

There is no word yet on when exactly the restaurant will open, but on its Facebook page, it's said to be "coming soon."

As of April 22, the restaurant was still hiring servers, bartenders and line cooks.

