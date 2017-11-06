White supremacist flyers posted in East Grand Rapids

(Photo: Facebook)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Flyers promoting white supremacy were posted around East Grand Rapids over the weekend. Residents found the flyers on Sunday morning, Nov. 5.

The leaflets were put on public and private property in the area. One sign read, "It's okay to be white," and another one read, "Should America protect it's white European heritage? If you think so, explore the alt-right."

The flyers appear to have been hung by a Michigan alt-right organization, based on the links on the leaflets.

East Grand Rapids' mayor Amna Seibold responded to the flyers on Sunday.

"Earlier today, we learned that white supremacist leaflets were placed in some of our neighborhoods," the statement read. "We clearly do not agree with nor support the sentiments of these messages and have removed all from public property."

Public safety officers removed the flyers that were posted on public property. When given permission, they also removed them from private property.

Flyers like these were posted in cities across the country, according to the Washington Post.

Mayor Seibold also said that a detective has been assigned to the case, and they are collaborating with the Grand Rapids Police Department to share information.

"One of the hallmarks of East Grand Rapids is being an inclusive community for all who live and visit here – and that has not changed," said Seibold.

City leaders will be addressing the issue tonight, Nov. 6 at a commission meeting happening at 6 p.m.

