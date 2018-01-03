Escaping the snow: Travel agencies see uptick in business

JENISON, MICH. - As we see snow fall from Florida to Maine and everywhere in between, a lot of Americans have their minds on some place warm.

Pam Nolta the owner of JP Travel says that fantasy has kept her busy.

"Once the snow flies the phone rings off the hook. It's like, 'Get me somewhere warm, I need to walk on a beach'," Nolta said.

But for those dreaming of a sunny Spring Break, guess again. Those trips have been filled for a while.

"The problem with Michigan is that everyone has the same week for spring break, or so it seems," Nolta said. "Once those charters are out there they get scarfed up so fast."



But as a waive of snow and ice hits states across the country, last-minute trips are looking enticing.

"I just booked a Cabo trip this morning," Nolta said. "If you're flexible, I can work with you and find a deal."

A deal she says can be difficult for someone to find on their own.

"I know there's a lot of people out there who think they can search the internet and find the same kinds of things, but travel agencies have access to some things you'll never see on your own."

If you do decide to book on your own should you be leery of airlines gouging prices? Nolta says no.

"The flights are going no matter what, so they want to fill up the planes and they're better off if they fill planes."

Nolta says from Grand Rapids, Cancun and the Riviera Maya are the easiest to get to.

