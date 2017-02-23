Family asks for help in search for missing man

Jamal Marcus Parker (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The family of a missing man in Grand Rapids is offering a reward to help find him.

They started a go fund me page in hopes of raising $ 5,000 to give to someone who can give them information to help find 31-year-old Jamel Parker.

Parker was last seen on Feb.12, 2017 running near the intersection of Broadway and Webster just west of US 131 and the Grand River.

Police initially used boats and helicopters to search the river and his family have conducted searches on their own since then.

If you've seen Parker or might know what happened to him, call Grand Rapids Police at 616- 456-4683.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)